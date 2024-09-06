Stablepoint Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $363.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

