Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.32 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

