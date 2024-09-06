Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 10.3% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,362,000 after acquiring an additional 319,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

