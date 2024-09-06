Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 851 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,854,000 after buying an additional 5,627,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,002,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after acquiring an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.32.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

