Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 86.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,434 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

