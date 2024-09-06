Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $75.02 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 10230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $876,196.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.