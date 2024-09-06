Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after buying an additional 151,046 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. TD Cowen upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

SF opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

