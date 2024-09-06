Stock Traders Buy High Volume of US Foods Put Options (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,702 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,455% compared to the typical volume of 1,331 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods
Institutional Trading of US Foods
US Foods Stock Performance
USFD opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $59.79.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Foods
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.