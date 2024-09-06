Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.69.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,829,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $25,893,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

