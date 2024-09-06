Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $295,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

