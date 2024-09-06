StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.28. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

