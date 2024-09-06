StockNews.com Downgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Sell

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.