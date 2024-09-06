StockNews.com Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

