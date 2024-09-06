StockNews.com Downgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,316,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.