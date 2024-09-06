StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $263,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

