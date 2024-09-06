StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507,241.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 744.33% and a negative net margin of 91.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.