StockNews.com Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

