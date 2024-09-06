Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $138.79 and last traded at $138.37, with a volume of 74763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Sun Communities Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,033,000 after buying an additional 767,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 24.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after buying an additional 424,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.