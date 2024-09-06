Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunoco Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

