Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $441.78

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $441.78, but opened at $420.12. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $426.36, with a volume of 2,297,677 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.14.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $673.13 and its 200-day moving average is $819.80.

Super Micro Computer shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

