Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up to $29.27

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.27, but opened at $30.19. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 575,118 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 2.32.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $317,199.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,347,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $69,044,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $317,199.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,347,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,867. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

