Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading 5% Higher

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 6,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 111,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Swvl Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Get Swvl alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Swvl accounts for 0.2% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Swvl as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.