Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading 18.1% Higher

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.28 ($0.06). 280,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 362,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.62 ($0.05).

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.91 million, a PE ratio of -85.78 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

