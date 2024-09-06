T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $197.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.