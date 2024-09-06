Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $163.62 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

