TD Asset Management Inc Has $157.79 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $157,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average is $203.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.