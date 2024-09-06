TD Asset Management Inc Has $160.02 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $160,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,724,000 after buying an additional 298,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after buying an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

