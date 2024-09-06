TD Asset Management Inc Has $182.64 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $182,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

AMGN stock opened at $324.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

