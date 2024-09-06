TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,669 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.73% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $174,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WST opened at $300.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

