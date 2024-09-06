TD Securities Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.94.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.69. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

