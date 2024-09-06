TD Securities Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

