TD Securities Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CHP.UN
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.