TD Securities Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.96. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.