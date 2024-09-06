TD Securities Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.96. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.25.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.