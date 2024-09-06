TD Securities Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRU.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.86.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$25.96 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$26.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

