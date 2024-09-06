TD Securities Raises Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$35.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

DRM stock opened at C$26.67 on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$16.53 and a twelve month high of C$27.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of C$178.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 2.8822246 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

