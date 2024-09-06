Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

