Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
TCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on TCK
Teck Resources Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.