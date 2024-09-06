Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Tellurian worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tellurian by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 332,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,380,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 4,149,531 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $0.93 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $835.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

