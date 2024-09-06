Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Cut by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $982,631. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $126.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.