Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) were down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 5,741,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 1,778,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Tern Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About Tern

(Get Free Report)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.