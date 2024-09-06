Terri Baucum Sells 3,000 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 3,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $42,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Terri Baucum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of TCBS opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $15.24.
Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -20.00%.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Community Bancshares
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.