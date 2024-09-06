Terri Baucum Sells 3,000 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 3,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $42,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Terri Baucum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

