Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Sell Rating at Glj Research

Glj Research restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.86 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $230.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.52. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

