Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TTEK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.80.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $233.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $241.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tetra Tech shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,990.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,238 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.