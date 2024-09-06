Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Shares Up 1%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 21,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

