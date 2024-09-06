Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

