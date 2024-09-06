The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aaron’s by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

