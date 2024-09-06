The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $185.76 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

