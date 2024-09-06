The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $3,740,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BK opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

