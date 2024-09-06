The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Receives $12.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BODI. ThinkEquity began coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of BODI stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.71. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 92.82% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beachbody will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

