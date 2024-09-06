The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

