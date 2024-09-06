The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.07.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares in the company, valued at $367,294,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

