The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Set at $108.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DSGX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,108,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

